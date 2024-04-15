NHL Trade Deadline Playoff Impacts from the West

With the NHL Playoffs about to get underway, it felt like a great time to look at those who made an impact from the NHL Trade Deadline. That is correct. A few players shifted their teams into even better versions of themselves.

Sadly, some players in the West cannot be mentioned. The Western Conference is like the Eastern Conference of last year; it was so top-heavy at the NHL trade deadline. Take teams like the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets, who made multiple big moves at the deadline to improve their teams heading into the playoffs.

Anyway, it is time to reveal some of our best.

Impactful Western Conference Trade Deadline Moves

Sean Monahan – Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets were a busy team at the NHL Trade Deadline. Before the deadline, they acquired Sean Monahan. Then, on the deadline, they acquired Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils to solidify their top-nine forward group.

However, Monahan has made for of an impact than Toffoli, but Toffoli has the championship pedigree. Monahan is the perfect fit for the Jets, giving them a one-two combination. He also allows head coach Rick Bowness to slot his other centers better.

In 32 games with the Jets, Monahan has recorded 24 points (13 goals and 11 assists). Again, he is opening things up for the top line to deliver. In addition, in 30 playoff games, Monahan has 21 points. So when it matters, he makes an impact and gives them a chance to win their first-round series.

Noah Hanifin – Vegas Golden Knights

It is easy to point out and say Noah Hanifin after the contract extension he just signed with the Vegas Golden Knights. However, Hanifin is making an impact for the Golden Knights defensively.

He was number one in Calgary but is number three in Vegas – and a good number three in Vegas. Hanifin is allowed to play his game. He is the definition of a solid defenseman as he continues to grow in his game. Hanifin has 12 points (two goals and 10 assists) in 18 games, and his +7 seven rating is one of the top ratings among Golden Knight players.

He’s providing a bit of offense, he’s steady in his zone, and can move the puck quickly from defense to offense – the type of player you need in the playoffs. GM Kelly McCrimmon always knows how to get his man.

Chris Tanev – Dallas Stars

Another former Flames defenseman is making an impact. Notice a trend here: former Flames are impacting other teams. However, the Dallas Stars knew they needed to upgrade their defense, so GM Jim Nill traded for Chris Tanev.

Tanev has been rock solid for the Stars. He gives head coach Peter DeBoer another option on the right side, who can play in all situations. His impact comes on the penalty kill. Tanev is a warrior by the way he blocks shots. Again, special teams are essential in the playoffs.

Tanev has already 35 blocked shots with the Stars. He has five points (one goal and four assists), averaging around 19 minutes of ice time in 18 games on the top two pairing with the Stars. Tanev plays a tough, physical game on players and pucks, and games in the playoffs are won in the dirty areas. Chris Tavev is built for the playoffs.

Honorable Mention Move Of The Deadline

Casey Mittelstadt – Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have needed a second-line center for the past two years. They finally found their man at this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. Colorado went big by trading Bowen Byram to Buffalo for Casey Mittelstadt.

It was one of the surprises of the trade deadline, but the Avalanche needed an impact player to replace Gabriel Landeskog. Mittelstadt has been that guy with nine points (four goals and five assists) in 17 games with Colorado.

Over the two seasons, Mittelstadt has made improvements. During the 2022-23 season with Buffalo, he finished with 59 points in 82 games; he is on pace to break that with 56 points in 77 games. Mittelstadt has a new career high with 18 goals and is playing on a line with Valeri Nichuskin and Zach Parise.

Mittelstadt could make an impact similar to what Nazem Kadri did when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Mittelstadt could make an impact similar to what Nazem Kadri did when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

That does it for the NHL Trade Deadline Playoff Impacts from the West.