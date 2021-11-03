NHL Rumors: Could Matthew Tkachuk Be A Part Of A Jack Eichel Trade?

Kevin Weekes: Hearing the Calgary Flames have Matthew Tkachuk, future first-round pick, a former first-round pick and two other prospects in a package for Jack Eichel.

Greg Wyshynski : “RW Matthew Coronato, C Connor Zary, LW Jakob Pelletier, D Juuso Valimaki are all “former 1st round picks.” Then again, so are Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund…”

Curtis Pashelka : "The Flames would be nuts, IMO, to give up Tkachuk, plus past and present first-rounders, plus one or two other prospects, for Eichel (even though Tkachuk's QO will be $9 million)."

Mike Harrington: " #Sabres should run, not walk, to any offer that includes Matthew Tkachuk as the focal point of an Eichel deal. Let alone with whatever else they would get."

John Vogl: Heard that the Buffalo Sabres are feeling some extra pressure, that is not related to any grievance filing, to get at trade done.