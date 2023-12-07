NHL Rumors: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm?

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Jimmy Murphy on the Jeff Marek Show on the Boston Bruins and it they could be in on Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin and if they have the assets to make the deal.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “But do you think there is any chance, as crazy as this may sound given (Charlie) McAvoy and (Hampus) Lindholm and (Matt) Grzelcyk. Mason Lohrei looks good too, by the way, that don’t sleep on that name. Is there any chance to go out fishing for another defenseman?

Friedman: “Well, I can tell you, Jeff that they have been. They already have been and you talk about management looking at a guy that maybe they want to move up in a draft to get and have kept their tabs on that player, and to me that player is Noah Hanifin in Calgary. We’ll stick with the Flames there. I may, hey, who knows maybe get him in a blockbuster, get both of those guys.

But I know that they’ve kept tabs on him since Sweeney failed to get him in that famous or infamous for the Bruins 2015 Draft. He loves the guy and he’s always seen him to fit in what he’s trying to accomplish with the Boston Bruins. And he’s, he’s accomplished plenty obviously without him, but I know that he would still like to add him there and I think what the reason you know talk out of Calgary, it’s pretty much done between Hanifin and the Flames if they could get a sign and trade. I think the Boston Bruins have to be at the front of the line there.”

Marek: “Do they have the assets to do it? That’s what I wonder about. Like that’s that’s a big deal right? Do they have the assets to pull that off?

Murphy: “Well, I’ll tell you, Jeff. Obviously, they don’t have a first-round pick coming up there. I think the following year, they don’t have a second. They really kind of cleaned out the cupboard down below in terms of prospects and draft picks because every year they’re going for it, right? So it’s hard to kind of maintain that in the lower levels. It’s hard to maintain that balance and so go for it every year.

So I’m thinking you know, if you look at it, you’re gonna have to get creative and it’s gonna have to be bodies on the roster right now for the Boston Bruins and, you know, I kind of look at a Matt Grzelcyk or Jakob DeBrusk. Could they be kind of dangled in any trade talks for a Hanafin or Lindholm, both pending UFAs?

And if they could kind of sense you know, Calgary could get a sense of maybe these guys would stick with us past this season. Who knows? Maybe you have a match there, but I think you’re going to have to get creative, then you’re going to have to include bodies on the current Boston Bruins NHL roster just because of what’s below that and there really isn’t much