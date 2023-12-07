NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks willing to talk extension when Elias Pettersson is ready

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman on the Donnie & Dhali show on Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin meeting with Elias Petterson to see how things are and to reiterate that they want to extend him.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Rick Dhaliwal: “Elliotte, a Hockey Night in Canada, you reported Petterson met with Allvin last week. Can you give us any insight into, more into that meeting?

Friedman: “Well, you know, Allvin when I reached out to him, he didn’t want to talk about it Rick. He basically just said, look like I don’t discuss private conversations I have with players.

NHL News: NHL Draft To Vegas, World Cup and Olympic Update

But I believe you reported last week that Pat Brisson, who represents Petterson met with Allvin as well, I think it was in Colorado. I think that, I think that’s where Petterson and Allvin met, but I’m not 100% certain.

You know, obviously, Petterson had a blistering pace to start the season. I don’t think anybody expected him to keep that up. I just don’t know if it’s humanly possible to do that. But uh, you know, his production had tailed off a little bit. I know there’s been a lot of questions about whether or not he’s playing hurt. I just think Allvin wanted to meet with him. Just in general check in, make sure everything was alright. Hear what he had to say.

But I do think he reiterated there that the Canucks are, want to sign him and they want to start conversations about signing him. Look, I know there’s a lot about they have a lot of time. Yes, yes, they do. They do have a lot of time. He’s not an unrestricted free agent until July of 2025. But you know, you live in a noisy market, which Rick it’s all yours your fault, and nobody wants next year. Nobody wants next year to go into it where there’s uncertainty about what his contract status is.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Florida Panthers

So I think you know, the Canucks just reiterated to him that they are committed to him and they want to sign him, and you know, whenever he wants to sit down and do it, they are going to be ready for him to do it.