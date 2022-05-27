NHL Rumors: Could the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens Look at Kirby Dach?

Could the Boston Bruins take a run at Kirby Dach?

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: The Boston Bruins need move things around upfront. They don’t have a first-round pick again. Making a big trade isn’t easy to do but they are possible.

If Patrice Bergeron decides to retire, the Bruins will have an even bigger hole down the middle.

The top pending UFA centers are Nazem Kadri, Claude Giroux and Evgeni Malkin. The 32-year-old Kadri would be the best fit of the three.

Could the Bruins look to package 25-year-olds, forward Jake DeBrusk and defenseman Brandon Carlo for a young center in the (maximum age of 24-27)?

What about Chicago Blackhawks 21-year-old Kirby Dach? Has he shown he’s worth a package of DeBrusk and Carlo?

The Bruins don’t really have any young players who are ready to take on a No. 1 or No. 2 center role.

If Bergeron retires, their current roster would have Erik Haula and Charlie Coyle‘s as top-six centers.

Could the Montreal Canadiens take a run at Kirby Dach?

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: If the Montreal Canadiens haven’t already spoken with the Chicago Blackhawks about forward Kirby Dach, they should.

The Canadiens could be drafting Shane Wright at No. 1. They recently signed top team prospect Riley Kidney, but he may not be NHL ready yet. Last season they used Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans, Christian Dvorak and Ryan Poehling down the middle. They could use the size and skill of Dach.

There is some speculation they are trying to move Dvorak and his three years at $4,4 million.

The Canadiens don’t have a package like a Jake DeBrusk and Brandon Carlo, but they do have an extra first-round pick. Would they take the 29th pick, a top prospect and a roster player like Mike Hoffman, Josh Anderson or Jeff Petry for Dach?