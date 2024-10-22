NHL Rumors: Could the Colorado Avalanche Target a San Jose Sharks Goalie?

On the most recent edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet spoke with Kyle Bukauskas about the NHL goaltending situation, specifically Alexandar Georgiev‘s struggles in Colorado and how the Avalanche could make a play for one of the San Jose Sharks goalies.

Elliotte Friedman: “Colorado, they have Georgiev, they have Justus Annunen, they picked up Kaapo Kahkonen on waivers from Winnipeg. I think they’ve looked into (Mackenzie) Blackwood before. He’s been on their radar. There’s no way the Avalanche aren’t looking at this and saying, what can we do? How do we fix this, and do we have to go elsewhere? It doesn’t mean they will, but they have to be looking at it.

And I wouldn’t be surprised if Blackwood is the kind of guy they’re at least saying, okay, if we do decide to go this route, could he solve our problem? And I find it impossible to believe they’re not at least looking at it, whether or not they actually do it.”

NHLRumors.com Note: As Friedman notes, the Avalanche have Kahkonen. It will be interesting to see how this three-goalie system is deployed in Colorado. GM Chris MacFarland will want to see Kahkonen play with and without a full lineup. The Avalanche have Devon Toews, Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen, and Jonathan Drouin missing from the active lineup.

It would make sense if they keep their ear to the ground regarding goalie, especially with Georgiev being a UFA at the end of this season. There’s no need to panic yet, but if Vanecek can return to his form from two years ago, he could be an asset for Colorado along with Blackwood. However, the Sharks value Blackwood much higher.