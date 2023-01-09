Dylan Strome Has Earned Another Contract With the Washington Capitals.

One of the surprise signings of the off-season was Dylan Strome with the Washington Capitals.

The third overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft, has bounced around the league. At age 25, in the prime of his career, Strome is playing some of the best hockey of his career.

Before coming to Washington as a free agent, Strome was traded to Chicago where he found success playing alongside Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat. After struggling in Arizona, the change of scenery worked wonders.

Though Strome worked on his craft, Chicago did not believe enough in his abilities to keep especially with the Blackhawks going through a rebuild and tank. So they did not qualify him.

Chicago’s loss is Washington’s gain. In the summer of 2022, on the second day of free agency, the Capitals signed Strome to a one-year prove-it deal. This was more out of necessity. With no Nicklas Backstrom in the lineup, they needed someone to fill the role of the second-line center. Strome had proved he could play with top players and in a top-six role.

Again, Strome went out he proved he belonged taking the position from the Capitals’ first-round draft pick in 2019, Connor McMichael.

Strome is having a good season with the Capitals. Strome has 31 points (eight goals and 23 assists) filling in as the second-line center until Nicklas Backstrom returned to the lineup last night. It has many people wondering if there is a match moving forward.

In a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast: Find for Flying, Elliotte Friedman mentions the possibility of Dylan Strome re-signing in Washington as he has found a role with the Capitals.

Friedman: “Washington has a lot to sort out. I wonder about Dylan Strome. To me, that seems like a player who has found a home, especially a guy who has bounced around a bit like that. You find a situation, where you say you know what this situation works for me. I could see a potential marriage there. Though the Capitals have some things to figure out.”

There is so much uncertainty surrounding the Capitals as they have 13 unrestricted free agents and three restricted free agents (Strome being one of the RFAs). And with the Capitals having depth at the center position with Backstrom back, management will have a lot of questions to be answered.

Like always the salary cap will play a factor in the decision-making process. Washington is still in win-now mode, but nobody can deny what Strome has done. He has definitely earned another contract.

His current deal has a salary cap hit of $3.5 million. You have to expect similar if not more in the off-season. The player has arbitration rights so, this one might take some time. He is eligible to sign an extension earlier, but the Capitals have a lot to work out moving forward before that can be done.