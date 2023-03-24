NHL Rumors: Cut Resistant Sleeves, Philadelphia Flyers, and Coaches with a Year Left

Could cut-resistant wrist sleeves become mandatory?

TSN: Evander Kane missed 31 games after having his wrist slashed by a skate, and there’s a new product, A-9, that this three times better than the previous best product, according to Chris Johnston, and is already approved by the league.

“It’s an issue now of getting enough of them made but the expectation is that they will be in the hands of players that want them before the playoffs. This comes at a big time: in addition to that Kane injury, the league is looking at mandating the use of these wrist sleeves moving forward, so having this kind of breakthrough is important.”

Sam Carchidi of Philadelphia Hockey Now: The emergence of Owen Tippett this season and Tyson Foerster‘s impressive start, although very limited, has the Philadelphia Flyers deeper on right wing. Could they look at moving a right winger this offseason?

Their right side includes Travis Konecny, Cam Atkinson, Owen Tippett, Tyson Foerster, Wade Allison, and Bobby Brink.

Areas of need include at center, left wing and on the blue line. Down the middle could get a boost next year if Sean Couturier can bounce back from injury and if Cutter Gauthier can make the jump.

Sam Carchidi of Philadelphia Hockey Now: Flyers coach John Tortorella thinks they need to move some players out before they start adding.

“For me, the next step with this organization is that you don’t start adding players until you subtract players,” he added. “I think there needs to be some subtraction. Those will be in discussions at the end of the year.”

Two coaches should get extensions, while two are a little less certain

TSN: Todd McLellan in LA and David Hakstol in Seattle have one year left on their contracts and Pierre LeBrun expects them to get contract extensions. There is a little less certainty with D.J. Smith in Ottawa and Sheldon Keefe in Toronto.

“With new ownership coming in what that means for the front office, what it means for D.J. Smith, but obviously, he’s got a good, young team on the rise there and, of course, Sheldon Keefe one year left on his deal. The playoffs have a huge impact on what’s going to happen with Sheldon Keefe, and I think a lot of people in the Leafs organization.”