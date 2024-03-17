NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, and the Carolina Hurricanes

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Dallas Stars want Chris Tanev to remain past this season

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Third Time’s a Charm for Atlanta? episode on the Dallas Stars and Chris Tanev.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Okay. A couple of other things as well. Dallas and Tanev, maybe not just the rental, Elliotte?

Friedman: “They have a lot of cap room. They have a lot of cap room this summer. You know, we’ll see what happens with (Matt) Duchene. We’ll see what happens with (Joe) Pavelski.

But they do have cap room this summer and I wouldn’t be surprised if they go with, go to him and say, ‘How do you feel about staying?’ That would disappoint a lot of people, but I don’t think it’s impossible.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on what Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour is waiting to happen before he signs a contract extension.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron McLean: “We were watching Rod Brind’amour and we’re expecting him to say we could be down 20-0, because if they didn’t score that power-play goal, he’d retired here at the second intermission, but he’s obviously in line for a contract. What do you hear?

Friedman: “Well, we asked him this morning, just said, you know, where do things stand? And he was pretty tight-lipped. He just said he’s optimistic.

But one of the things I was reminded in looking into this is the last time around he said he wanted his assistant coaches to be taken care of. And I even though he would not talk about that today, I understand that remains one of the issues. He wants his assistant coaches to be taken care of, and that’s what he’s waiting for, before he signs on the dotted line, Ron.