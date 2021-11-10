NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, and the Chicago Blackhawks

The Stars will need to make a move to activate Bishop

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop is eligible to come off the LTIR at any point now if he’s deemed healthy enough. Stars coach Rick Bowness was asked last week about Bishop’s status and he said it was up to Bishop and GM Jim Nill.

The Stars are capped out at the moment and not able to activate him without making some moves. They would need to send some players to the AHL and/or make a trade(s).

Do the Blackhawks look to move on from Toews, Kane and others?

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: Chicago Blackhawks interim GM Kyle Davidson should have all options on the table as they look to reshape their roster. This could include Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.

Toews and Kane carry a $10.5 million salary cap hit through 2022-23 and could interest a Cup contender. Fitting in the contract this year and next won’t be easy.

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: The Chicago Blackhawks have lots of things that they need to fix both on and off the ice.

They need to hire a president of hockey operations and a general manager. Potential candidates could include Eddie Olczyk, Kevin Weekes, Jim Rutherford, Angela Roggiero, Jeff Gorton, Michael Futa, Norm Maciver, Mark Hunter, Meghan Hunter and Patrick Roy.

Their next GM will need to hire a head coach. Candidates could include John Tortorella, Rick Tocchet, Bruce Boudreau, and Jim Montgomery.

Marc-Andre Fleury won’t be back.

Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane have no-movement clauses and the Blackhawks will need to talk with them about their futures. One executive believes it’s time for the Blackhawks to move and find their next Toews and Kane, and they may not be to be a part of a rebuild.

They shouldn’t trade Dominik Kubalik.

Trade candidates should include Dylan Strome, Calvin de Haan and Fleury.

Should they look at trading Seth Jones? His eight-year, $9.5 million extension hasn’t kicked in yet. He has a 10-team no-trade clause. They won’t get the value that they paid to acquire him.