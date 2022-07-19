NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, and the Top Remaining UFAs

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL lines site Betway

Jim Nill will get extended eventually

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill is entering the final year of his contract. There was some concern about his status when hiring a head coach, but owner Tom Gaglardi assured Pete DeBoer that Nill would be around for the long haul. What position? That maybe a different story.

“Jim will be extended,” Gaglardi said. “What that looks like depends on some other things that I don’t know that I can answer right now. I want Jim to be around and be part of it.”

Nill won’t be the GM forever but could move up the ladder and bring in a new GM, either a veteran or maybe someone from within.

RFA forward Jason Robertson and RFA goaltender Jake Oettinger still need to work out new contract.

Top remaining UFAs

Chris Johnston of North Stars Bets: A look at the top 15 remaining unrestricted NHL free agents.

1 Nazem Kadri – The longer he remains unsigned, the more likely it seems he will re-sign with the Colorado Avalanche.

2. John Klingberg – Not many options left for Klingberg who could re-sign with the Dallas Stars. The Seattle Kraken are a dark horse.

3. Patrice Bergeron – Likely returning to Boston but still hasn’t signed.

4. Nino Niederreiter – Door not closed on a Hurricanes return.

5. Phil Kessel – Can play on a second or third line, on the PP, and can still contribute.

6. David Krejci – Likely back in Boston at a low-salary, bonus-laden deal.

7. Paul Stastny – Looking for a fit with a contender and not as much about money.

8. Evan Rodrigues – May need to find the right fit.

9. Sonny Milano – Someone could grab the play making winger in a reasonable deal.

10. Danton Heinen – Penguins didn’t qualify as they were worried about his arbitration numbers.

11. Johan Larsson – put up 21 points in 43 games last season.

12. Zach Aston-Reese – The Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils had interest at the start of free agency.

13. P.K. Subban – Could still be useful on a third pairing.

14. Tyler Motte – Could be a useful fourth-line center.

15. Sam Gagner – Brings intangible and can play on a fourth line.