NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights

If the Dallas Stars sell, expect it to be from their defense…

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: The Dallas Stars have several players who could be eyed as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches. While John Klingberg is off-limits it would appear, Esa Lindell and Jamie Oleksiak are expendable. Lindell has several years left on his contract but Oleksiak is a UFA after the season. Oleksiak would probably return a middling draft pick.

As for Lindell, his return gets mitigated because of the remaining term. The cap hit even with retention would be $2.9 million which would mean a sweetener may be needed. Trading Lindell would help extend Klingberg, however. The biggest problem is finding a trade partner. If things get worse, Dallas could always trade Anton Khudobin for a decent return but even his value is lower.

The Vegas Golden Knights and the trade deadline

Jesse Granger of The Athletic: Vegas is one of those many teams right up against the salary cap. Also, it does feel almost too quiet. Vegas has been aggressive in nearly every trade deadline during its existence. Nick Holden and Ryan Reaves are players who could be moved to relieve some cap space. Even that is minimal.

Some players that Vegas might look at include Mike Hoffman and Conor Garland. Hoffman carries a $4 million cap hit and would carry an increased price because he is in St. Louis (divisional trade). There’s the possibility St. Louis may be a first-round opponent as well. Hoffman is a one-dimensional offensive threat and was recently healthy scratched.

Garland carries some intrigue as the Arizona Coyotes forward is just getting healthy due to some nagging injuries. He is an offensive threat that is capable of averaging 4+ shots a game. Arizona is only in the division this season and will not be next year — when Seattle enters. The real problem is cost. Garland fetches a first-round pick at a minimum. Would Vegas do it? The answer appears to be no, for now.