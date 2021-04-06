NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, Anton Khudobin, and the Trade Market

The Dallas Stars, Anton Khudobin, and the trade market?

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: Dallas views Ben Bishop and Tyler Seguin as trade deadline acquisitions. This is because both are expected to return soon. Barring a collapse, Dallas should still be near the playoff bubble. After that, questions turn to Anton Khudobin. Khudobin presented a bridge between Bishop and Jake Oettinger. However, things have gone far from smoothly. Khudobin has been more inconsistent than anyone could have imagined. Oettinger overperformed so far this season. So, now what?

Jim Nill never thought all this could happen especially after the 2020 playoff run. Khudobin has two years left on his deal and few teams can afford him because of the cap and the COVID. Depth moves are possible but it is more likely that Nill stands pat this trade deadline. Hoping for the best Seguin and Bishop when they return is still their likeliest path toward success.

The trade deadline from a St. Louis perspective

Jeff Gordon of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: This is decision week for the St. Louis Blues in more ways than one. If they cannot get their act somewhat together, does Doug Armstrong approach the trade deadline much more differently? That answer looks to be yes. While Nashville and Arizona may be pulling back trade deadline wise, St. Louis could dangle Mike Hoffman as a rental (power-play specialist). After that, can the Blues do too much? That is a question.

As for the rest of the trade deadline market, Rickard Rakell and Josh Manson will be out there from Anaheim. Buffalo will be trying to move Taylor Hall to anyone and everyone along with a bunch of players.

Goaltending protection is a big issue. The contenders have options like James Reimer, one of Columbus’s two goalies, maybe even Anton Khudobin, etc. This trade deadline features the prospect of being an odd one. Even the Chicago Blackhawks may consider selling a few pieces like a Carl Soderberg to the right team. It is that kind of deadline where lateral moves can be made to align better toward the future too.

Oh, and Brian Burke is seeking some grit in Pittsburgh but that’s not a news flash.