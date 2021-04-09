NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, Buffalo Sabres, Taylor Hall, Toronto Maple Leafs

Teams calling Stars about Oleksiak but aren’t getting far

Sean Shapiro: Teams have been calling the Dallas Stars about defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. He likely isn’t available and they have interest in re-signing him. Oleksiak has been a good fit beside Miro Heiskanen. From what understands, the Stars don’t see themselves as sellers.

Hall may not be a pure rental

Chris Johnston: Taylor Hall may not be a pure rental situation as he is willing to consider signing a contract extension with the team that trades for him.

Sabres talking to multiple teams about Hall

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams continues to have ongoing trade talks with multiple teams about forward Taylor Hall. The Kyle Palmieri trade seemed to get things moving.

“That seems to have loosened things up a little bit but to a point, managers are talking to Taylor Hall’s agent, Darren Ferris, and they’re wondering what an extension to a contract might look like. Now, the Islanders were in pretty heavy on Taylor Hall and there are some out there who believe that maybe Lou Lamoriello isn’t done and he circles back on Taylor Hall and the Buffalo Sabres, so it’s a developing story.”

On if the Maple Leafs are in on Hall

TSN: Frank Seravalli on if the Toronto Maple Leafs could be interested in Taylor Hall.

“Well, Dregs, I think as we all try and sort out exactly what that market for Taylor Hall does look like, a lot of people are wondering could the Toronto Maple Leafs be in the mix for Taylor Hall? I’m told the answer to that is no. Now, could that change? Yes, of course the Maple Leafs are going to monitor what the price on Hall continues to be until the deadline hits. If he’s not traded before then, they’ve been interested in Mikael Granlund, they’ve been interested in Kyle Palmieri. It seems like those two guys may not work out and all things could add up to a pretty quiet trade deadline for the Leafs.”

Seravalli adds that they continue to look at the goalie market.