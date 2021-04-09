NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Florida Panthers

Jets will have trouble keeping Perreault

Scott Billeck: Don’t believe the Winnipeg Jets are going to have the money available to re-sign forward Mathieu Perreault unless he’s willing to take a steep pay cut. If they can’t re-sign him, they are going to miss him.

Blackhawks will need to sign Borgstrom

Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired the rights Henrik Borgstrom. The RFA needs a new contract. Signing Borgstrom is likely an offseason move and not now. He’s been playing in Finland and his agent doesn’t expect him to go over and play in North American this year.

Blackhawks still willing to take on more money

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman is leveraging their cap and continues to tell teams he can help them out.

“And notably, I’m told Chicago is among the teams that has spoken to Toronto over the past few weeks about just that. We know the Leafs would need a third-party broker to go out and get a forward. San Jose and Detroit are also teams that would leverage their cap space in similar deals, so, there might be a theme here between now and Monday that way when it comes to the cap.”

Panthers looking to make a deal or two

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito still has an eye on their future and may not be all-in. That said, he may be looking to make another trade or two. He cleared some salary cap space out on Thursday by sending Brett Connolly to Chicago.