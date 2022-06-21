NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, and the Carolina Hurricanes

On the Stars and Peter DeBoer

Pierre LeBrun: Sources are saying the Dallas Stars and Peter DeBoer are working towards a four-year contract at more than $4 million a season.

On the Red Wings and Barry Trotz

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Barry Trotz and the Detroit Red Wings: “I still think Detroit’s been around it. There’s still some people who think it will be Halpern or Lalonde from Tampa Bay, but until Steve Yzerman closes the book you don’t close the book.”

On the Panthers and Andrew Brunette

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on the Andrew Brunette/Florida Panthers saga: “Florida can do what Florida wants to do, this is a cutthroat business and you have to do things, I just think it’s beyond clumsily handled”.

Frank Seravalli: Have been hearing that Jukka Jalonen is another potential coaching candidate for the Florida Panthers.

“Jalonen has coached 30+ years in Finland. #Suomi national team coach since 2008. Olympic gold + 3x World Champs. Tuomo Ruutu was the only FLA assistant coach retained last week.”

Hurricanes pending RFA Ethan Bear can talk to other teams

Elliotte Friedman: The Carlina Hurricanes have given pending RFA defenseman Ethan Bear permission to speak with other teams.

Have heard that the Hurricanes would like to re-sign Bear but they are not close to reaching an agreement.

