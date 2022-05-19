NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars – Jim Nill, Rick Bowness and John Klingberg

On Jim Nill

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill: “I need to sit down with our ownership group and talk to them about the plan moving forward and we’ll make that decision from there. I’m hoping in the next five to six days to know what direction we’re heading in.”

Mattew DeFranks: Stars GM Nill has one year left on his contract and his job is “status quo and we’ll go from there.”

On Rick Bowness

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness’ contract is up.

Matthew DeFranks: Bowness said that he’s only interested in signing one-year contracts from this point out: “At the end of the year, I could have three more years, if I want to retire, I’m still going to retire.”

Bowness when asked about being a head coach versus being an assistant: “if I want them, the options will be there.”

Matthew DeFranks: GM Jim Nill on Bowness:

“He’s handled it, done a great job. The players respect him. He’s handled the situation very well. We had 98 points this year, that’s a pretty good year, so he’s done a good job. But, as I said, we’ll sit down with everybody and reassess everything.”

On John Klingberg

Taylor Baird of NHL.com: Dallas Stars pending UFA defenseman John Klingberg is still hopeful they can work something out. Klingberg:

“At the end of the day, I always want to stay here. This is the only team I’ve been talking to, obviously. With , and on our side, we’ve been trying to find different ways to get it done. Year length, money-wise, just trying to get something we’re both happy with.”

Stars GM Jim Nill said on Tuesday that they would love to re-sign him but it will come down to the type of deal.

“John has an opportunity to be a free agent, and I don’t blame him. He’s got to look after his family. He’ll see what the market is, and we’ll see what the market is, and get a feel for that and see if it’s a fit for both parties. It all depends on term and money. He knows where we’re at, I know where he’s at. He’s earned this right, and I give him full credit for that.”