NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, Ken Holland, Joel Quenneville, and the Detroit Red Wings

Where could Jake Oettinger‘s salary slot in at?

Shane Seney of Daily Faceoff: Tyler Yaremchuk brings up that Jeremy Swayman ($8.25 million) may be the floor for Dallas Stars RFA Jake Oettinger and Igor Shesterkin will eventually be the ceiling.

Seravalli: “So, I see Swayman, to your point, as sort of the minimum there, but here’s the thing. The Stars and Oettinger really haven’t talked contract, to this point yet. I don’t think there in a significant rush. But, maybe given how the market has changed, maybe it makes sense to try and tackle that if your Dallas, sooner rather than later.”

Yaremchuk: “Yeah, I mean it depends on how you view the Shesterkin thing, and what your read is on it, because if Shesterkin get’s $12-million, and Oettinger says ‘he wants to be in the middle of that, I’m $10-million’, maybe still now there isn’t a clear path for Shesterkin. Maybe you can get Oettinger closer to the $9-9.25 million range.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the NHL’s interest in Ken Holland.

“And finally, one other note, Ken Holland, the GM and of the Edmonton Oilers last year went to game seven in the Stanley Cup Final. There’s been some talk about his future and what he might be up to do.

I do believe one of the options on the table is a role in hockey operations in the NHL. They’ve spoken to him about it think it would be a great move but he has time to decide to see what his future will be.”

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Steve Yzerman has been the GM in Detroit for the past five seasons and the Detroit Red Wings haven’t made the playoffs in eight seasons. It’s the playoffs or bust this year for the Red Wings.

Everyone likes head coach Derek Lalonde, but if things don’t start well, would the Red Wings start to consider someone like Joel Quenneville to take over behind the bench? The NHL cleared Quenneville to return back in July.