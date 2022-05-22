NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars – Tocchet, Savard, Johnson, Oettinger, Hintz and Klingberg

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts the Dallas Stars coaching vacancy.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“And Dallas has a coaching vacancy as Rick Bowness stepped away from the team. Bowness by the way has indicated he’s not retiring. He’ll listen to what else is out there.

But one other thing about Dallas to keep an eye on is, during the season they considered a coaching change at the All-Star break, and the person they zeroed in on was Rick Tocchet. And they couldn’t make a deal at the time. They couldn’t work out the overall situation, the term but I wonder if that is a name they’re going to circle back to.”

Jeff Marek on another Stars candidate.

“Okay, keeping, staying with the Dallas Stars here Elliotte, one person to keep in mind here as they begin their coaching search, and Jim Nill certainly has his list. One person to keep in mind here who is on Dallas’ radar is former NHLer and former assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues, now with the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL, and that is Marc Savard.

The Windsor Spitfires program that he handles right now. One of the top teams in the OHL, One of the top teams in the CHL. Currently in the semi-finals playing Flint. Lost tonight 4-3, albeit.

And he also coaches Wyatt Johnson. Whose kind of regarded as the Dallas Stars top prospect, and someone who will be given every chance to make the Dallas Stars as soon as next season.

I don’t want to handicap where Marc Savard fits into this equation but let’s just say that he is very much on Jim Nill’s radar.

Jim Nill has some business in the offseason as well. Restricted free agent Jake Oettinger, who was outstanding as we know in the playoffs, he needs a new contract, as does Jason Robertson.

I also believe that Dallas wants to re-sign Roope Hintz. He has one more year remaining on his deal but I think they want to get that business done early. That might mean moving a body as well. We’ll see what happens there.

We should get some more information and clarity on what the future is, if any, for John Klingberg and the Dallas Stars. He’s poised to become an unrestricted free agent.