NHL Rumors: Darren Helm and Marc Staal plus more Detroit Red Wings

Darren Helm open for trade to a contender

Ansar Khan of mlive.com: The Detroit Red Wings know it is a part of the business but Darren Helm stated the obvious this week.

“It would be a lot of fun to play playoff hockey again,” Helm said Tuesday. “It would be great to finish my career in Detroit as well. I’m open to anything. “I do want to play another year or two, so whatever gives me a better opportunity to play more hockey. I love Detroit. I love playing here, but if there’s an opportunity somewhere else, I’d be fine with that. We’ll just see what happens.”

The first part of the quote speaks volumes. Helm has been a good soldier for Detroit but the writing is on the wall for the 34-year-old forward. He knows his career is drawing close to an end and wants one more shot. Helm has been on Detroit’s energy line pretty much all season. His $3.875 million cap hit would likely cause the Red Wings to have to retain some salary. Helm expects to be moved along with several other Red Wings’ UFA’s like Bobby Ryan, Jonathan Bernier, etc.

Marc Staal and the Philadelphia Flyers?

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: Alain Vigneault targeting a defenseman is nothing new given how the Philadelphia Flyers have played defense over the last month or so. Marc Staal might plug some holes — particularly on the penalty kill (30th at 72.8%).

There are hurdles though. Staal cannot play 22-24 minutes anymore or even 20. He is likely in that 18-20 minutes range in the best of scenarios. Second, there is that cap hit of $5.7 million. Staal also has a no-move clause. If Philadelphia remains in the race, Staal may not cost as much, and with the connection between Vigneault and Staal, there is a better chance this is a deal that could happen.

Hey, every team has a Plan B. With Philadelphia likely not acquiring Ryan Ellis, Staal is the backup candidate.