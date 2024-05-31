NHL Rumors: David Carle, and the Top 20 Trade Targets

David Carle talked to a team about a coaching position but he wasn’t interviewed by the New Jersey Devils

Meghan Angley: Coach David Carle said that he did formally speak with one team but it wasn’t the New Jersey Devils.

“It’s unfortunate that a report got out that I interviewed in another place because I didn’t see it that way… Did we talk about my plans and my future?

Yeah, we did a little bit, but I don’t think it was an interview, nor should it be taken that way.”

Meghan Angley: Carle on coaching in the NHL: “Throw in a team that has an opportunity to win, a great GM, the right term, the right dollar value – I have to listen to that if it’s a life changing opportunity.

But I’ll tell you right now, that hasn’t come up and Denver is a great place to live and raise a family and I owe a lot to this university. We continue to drive the bus forward. We set a new record and we intend on breaking our records now.”

Top 20 NHL Trade Targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Looking at the top 20 trade targets heading into the offseason.

1. Mitch Marner – Right Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs – one-year remaining, $10.9 million AAV

2. Linus Ullmark – Goaltender – Boston Bruins – one-year remaining, $5 million AAV

3. Jakob Chychrun – Left Defense – Ottawa Senators – one-year remaining, $4.6 million AAV

4. Martin Necas – Right Wing – Carolina Hurricanes – Pending RFA, owed $3.5 million qualifying offer

5. Nikolaj Ehlers – Left Wing – Winnipeg Jets – one-year remaining, $6 million AAV

6. Juuse Saros – Goaltender – Nashville Predators – one-year remaining, $5 million AAV

7. Arthur Kaliyev – Right Wing – Los Angeles Kings – Pending RFA, owed $874,125 qualifying offer

8. Filip Gustavsson – Goaltender – Minnesota Wild – two years remaining, $3.75 million AAV

9. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Center – New York Islanders – two years remaining, $5 million AAV

10. Jacob Markstrom – Goaltender – Calgary Flames – two years remaining, $6 million AAV

11. One St. Louis Blues Defenseman – Possibilities: Torey Krug, Nick Leddy, Justin Faulk

12. Reilly Smith – Left Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins – one-year remaining, $5 million AAV

13. Morgan Frost – Center – Philadelphia Flyers – one-year remaining, $2.1 million AAV

14. David Savard – Right Defense – Montréal Canadiens – one-year remaining, $3.5 million AAV

15. Kaapo Kakko – Right Wing – New York Rangers – Pending RFA, owed $2.4 million qualifying offer

16. Elvis Merzlikins – Goaltender – Columbus Blue Jackets – three years remaining, $5.4 million AAV

17. Andrew Mangiapane – Left Wing – Calgary Flames – one-year remaining, $5.8 million AAV

18. Christian Dvorak – Center – Montréal Canadiens – one-year remaining, $4.45 million AAV

19. Darnell Nurse – Left Defense – Edmonton Oilers – six years remaining, $9.25 million AAV

20. Trevor Zegras – Center – Anaheim Ducks – two years remaining, $5.75 million AAV