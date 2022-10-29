NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak and Barry Trotz

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Sizable gap between the Bruins and David Pastrnak

Pierre LeBrun: The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak continue to talk but get the sense that there are some ‘sizable gaps.’

Talks could be similar to the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg talks which went down to the wire.

In both cases, the players wanted to remain with the team but at a fair dollar amount.

Pierre LeBrun: “Obviously that can change with one phone call, but that’s the feel I get right now”

Barry Trotz would be intrigued by an original six team

NHL.com: ‘Former NHL’ coach Barry Trotz would be intrigued by coaching an original six-team.

“Original Six, for me, I have never coached an Original Six team,” Trotz told the “Cam and Strick” podcast Tuesday. “That would intrigue me … those teams always intrigue you. But the Canadian teams, you’re under the microscope. You sort of are in New York, too.

“I think it takes a special coach, special player, to play in Canada because there’s a different pressure.”

Trotz had been a candidate this past offseason for the Winnipeg Jets head coach position but stepped back from the idea of coaching. He’s getting close to being ready to step back behind the bench.

“I think No. 1 is, I’m not quite there,” Trotz said. “I think probably to get everything settled, I’m going to be into early December before I feel comfortable (that) I’ve got family stuff in control and after that, I’m probably going to have to take a little break, a week or two, to maybe go somewhere warm in the winter, and then after that …”