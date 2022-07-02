NHL Rumors – David Pastrnak and Boston, Alex DeBrincat, and Toronto

David Pastrnak And The Murky Boston Bruins Picture

James O’Brien of NHL On NBC Sports: The Boston Bruins remain a big mess and a part of that has to do with David Pastrnak. Naturally, this hinges somewhat on the status of Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, etc.

While Jim Montgomery will been named coach and Don Sweeney has been extended, Boston faces a myriad of questions still this summer. Once the Bergeron domino falls, there likely will be some clarity.

However, nothing is set in stone. Boston does not possess young enough talent to truly matter but the Montgomery hire should placate some players anyway. After that, Boston remains in kind of limbo. Trading or extending Pastrnak for a team is still more built like a contender. It seems the latter still appears more likely.

Alex DeBrincat And The Ottawa Senators?

Scott Powers and Ian Mendes of The Athletic: Again, the Alex DeBrincat rumors still do not go away. Now, the Ottawa Senators jump in as the latest flavor du jour. Ottawa and Pierre Dorion need a top-flight scorer. Also, the Senators have the resources (picks, etc.) to make such a deal happen along with cap space.

DeBrincat’s next deal given his potential for more 40-goal seasons means his time in Chicago is likely growing short. Moving him while maximizing value looks crazy now but maybe it is not.

The winger is just 24 which instantly helps Ottawa stay young and the Senators can lock him up for the next however many years. That buys free agency time too.

A package that involves a top prospect, maybe this year’s first-round pick, and hinges on that “extension talk”. DeBrincat is owed $9 million in real cash this year which plays havoc on the contract. Ottawa needs a top-scoring winger worse, however.

With many moving parts still in the balance, the talk is interesting but for now, it appears to be just talk.

Oh, Hello Toronto!

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun: As Toronto puts together its defense with Timothy Liljegren and Mark Giordano signed, the key will be can the former play a little more physical. That is where Giordano comes in. With the likely departure of Ilya Lyubushkin, Liljegran’s game needs to become more rounded.

Physicality with offensive maturation remain vital to the Swede’s development.