NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak, J.T. Miller, And Other Rumblings

Does David Pastrnak Feel Clock Ticking In Boston?

Ty Anderson: There are always gaps in translation but this one has to give Boston Bruins and their fans some anxiety. David Pastrnak is now in his ninth year and there are definitely some regrets.

As he enters a contract year, the Boston forward has not won anything and does not seem to believe in this year either. “Time flies and I regret it every year” is never a good sign. Stay tuned.

Rick Dhaliwal on Sekeras And Price: Again and again, J.T. Miller will keep on keeping on about his contract but had to like the Nazem Kadri deal on Friday. That seven-year deal almost cements Miller not wanting anything less than seven years.

It is going all-in that might put a scare in the Vancouver Canucks. Could a seven or eight year contract go well north of $7 million? This does not seem likely. That idea of extending Miller that long cannot end well. Regretting this contract in time is likely because of the other players that need to be signed.

With Vancouver nearing the salary cap due to all these pending deals the next couple seasons, the Canucks have quite the whale of a decision to make on Miller.

A simple message is do not expect anything imminent.

Some simple rumor rumblings

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey NOW: Yes, Anthony Beauvillier might be on the market from the New York Islanders. As hard as it is to believe, any Quebec native almost gets linked to the Montreal Canadiens by instinct. Whether that may happen is anyone’s guess.

Even Semyon Varlamov could still be moved but some opine that this was a move that should have been made already. Boston is trying to find a team for Craig Smith but has not been successful. Even Dylan Larkin is on some radars as Detroit grows rather concerned about his production level. Maybe no one wanted him.