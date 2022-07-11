NHL Rumors: David Perron, Pavel Zacha, Jeff Petry and Alexander Romanov

Quite on the Perron front. Blues make need to create cap space

Renaud Lavoie: Nothing new the St. Louis Blues talks with pending UFA David Perron.

Greg Wyshynski: The Blues need to create some salary cap space to be able to fit in a David Perron extension.

If the Blues move Vladimir Tarasenko, it could lead to a domino effect. Perron could also end up going to free agency.

Teams call the Devils about Pavel Zacha

Kevin Weekes: New Jersey Devils pending RFA Pavel Zacha has been getting trade interest from several teams.

The Devils have five RFAs to make decisions on.

Teams calling the Canadiens about Jake Allen

Nick Alberga: Teams have been calling the Montreal Canadiens about goaltender Jake Allen including the Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers.

Jeff Petry could be on the move soon

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry has been in the rumor mill for a while now. He wasn’t moved at the draft, but could be moved soon according to an NHL executive.

“I think that gets done within next two weeks for sure. I heard they were close on something here (at the NHL Draft), but obviously the Habs had a lot going on here so we’ll see where it leads.”

If the low return the Tampa Bay Lightning got for Ryan McDonagh change the market?

The Dallas Stars could be interested in Petry as it appears John Klingberg will be hitting the open market.

Sources have said that the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Carolina Hurricanes have shown some level of interest.

Alexander Romanov gets KHL offer

Andrew Zadarnowski: New York Islanders RFA defenseman Alexander Romanov has received a two-year offer from CSKA of the KHL for $982,000 base salary.

Andrew Zadarnowski: “Of course this news leaking out in Russia could just be negotiating leverage for Romanov in contract discussions with the Islanders. It’s not hard for the Isles to offer more term/money than the KHL offer.”