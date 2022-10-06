NHL Rumors: DeBrincat, Chychrun, Senators, Flames, Wild, and Canadiens

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

The Senators are trying to lock up Alex DeBrincat

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Ottawa Senators are trying to sign forward Alex DeBrincat to a contract extension.

If the package for Jakob Chychrun is…

Shawn Simpson: If the Ottawa Senators were able to acquire Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun for a first-round pick, defenseman Lassi Thomson and forward Roby Jarventie, it would be nice trade for them. They may need to give up a second-round pick to move Nikita Zaitsev‘s contract.

Some teams might be jumpy early on in the season

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Sunday in the Patch on some teams wondering if they need to go out and fill some holes.

“I think Calgary, some of their forwards. I wonder if Calgary’s still looking at going out for another forward. I wonder if they’re looking at their guys on PTOs and saying, ‘unless those guys really show us something this week, do we feel we have to go out and get someone else?’

I wonder if Minnesota is going to look out and see if there’s a scorer out there that we can find.

Like I think there are some good teams still thinking about some stuff.

You know, a big one, signing last week was Jake Allen. I think Montreal wanted to keep Jake Allen but I think if he hadn’t signed, they were going to start to look around at some point and see what else is out there. Now I think it’s much more likely he stays.

But I think some of these teams are going to be looking around. Like, we mentioned Toronto. We mentioned Calgary. I wonder if Minnesota is going to look for a scorer. I think in the early season there is a lot of teams that say, ‘hey, we want to see what we have. See how our kids play.’

I don’t know, I think there’s some teams here that could be a little bit jumpy here, and those are three of them looking to see if they can fill some holes.”