NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Vancouver Canucks

Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News: The Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers and Winnipeg could be among the teams interested in recently fired Barry Trotz. Trotz is from Manitoba and has been long rumored to the Jets.

TSNs Darren Dreger wonders if Trotz could be interested in a management position instead of coaching.

If not Trotz, would the Red Wings be interested in his former assistant coach, and former teammate of Steve Yzerman, Lane Lambert? Lambert is under contract for another year with the Islanders and would be a head coaching candidate for them as well.

Coaches who might interest Yzerman include Trotz, Lambert, Benoit Groulx, Derek Lalonde, Rikard Gronborg, Roger Ronnberg, Mike Babcock, John Tortorella, Rick Tocchet and Alain Vigneault.

Is Allvin wanting his own guy behind the bench?

Sekeras and Price: Rick Dhaliwal last week on if Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin is wanting his own guy behind the bench.

“That’s the sense I’m getting. The people that I talk to, and look, are we really, really surprised? New reigm comes in. But the whole thing was going to get to this point because the owner hired the coach first. Then he brought in the president and GM.

Last time I checked, most GMs when they get a new job in any city, anywhere, they probably, most likely want their own guy. And if Allvin does want his own guy, he’s not the first guy in the history of hockey to get a GM job and want his own guy. That’s not a big story. He wants his own guy.

But, don’t you think the owner put them in this position by hiring the coach first? And that’s where a lot of the problems, and that’s why we are where we are today is because the coach was hired before the GM.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription