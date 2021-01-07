NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Staal could be back on the block by the trade deadline

The Fourth Period: The Detroit Red Wings acquired defenseman Marc Staal along with a 2021 second-round draft pick this offseason. Staal is in the last year of his deal and could be traded again around the deadline if the Red Wings are out of the playoff race.

If Staal is willing to waive his no-trade clause again, the Wings could land another draft pick.

Hamilton wants to stay in Carolina

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton said that he’s only focused on hockey and not on a new contract. (He’s entering the final year of his deal)

Chip Alexander: Hamilton said that he’d like to remain in Carolina.

Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com: Hamilton hopes the sides can work out a deal.

“For me, I’d like to stay here, but I’m going to let my agent (J.P. Barry) and talk,” Hamilton said. “I just want to focus on hockey and helping the team win.”

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that if extension talks drag into the season, he doesn’t think that it would become a distraction.

“From what I’ve heard, we’ve certainly been trying to sign him,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I think that’s a priority. He’s a big part of our team.”

Gostisbehere healthy and trying to block out the rumors

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said that he’s finally feeling healthy and is in a good spot mentally because of it. His name has been in the rumor mill and he’s been trying to block it out.