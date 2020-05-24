NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings – Looking Ahead To Next Season

Ansar Khan of MLive: The Detroit Red Wings season will officially be over this week when the NHL announces the 24-team playoff format. Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman can start planning for next season.

One of Yzerman’s decisions will be whether or not they will exercise the team option for head coach Jeff Blashill’s contract. Yzerman has stated in the past they will base it on player development and not their win-loss record. Two potential head coaching candidates if they move on from Blashill are Gerard Gallant and Lane Lambert.

Pending restricted free agents include Anthony Mantha, Tyler Bertuzzi, Robby Fabbri, Adam Erne, Brendan Perlini, Evgeny Svechnikov, Christoffer Ehn, Madison Bowey, Dmytro Timashov, Taro Hirose, Dominic Turgeon and Kyle Wood.

Pending unrestricted free agents include Jimmy Howard, Jonathan Ericsson, Trevor Daley, Cody Goloubef. and Sam Gagner.

The Red Wings likely won’t be in the top free agents, but could look at the second- and third-tier players on short-term deals. They could use a scoring winger and both a left- and right-handed defenseman.

On the trade front, Yzerman could look for low-risk moves again – former high-end prospects that haven’t worked out – like Robby Fabbri and Brendan Perlini.

Ansar Khan of MLive: Jonathan Bernier will be back with the Detroit Red Wings next season. Bernier will be 32-years old next season and has a year left on his deal. They could look at signing him to a contract extension after next season.

After a 2-23-2 season, pending UFA Jimmy Howard won’t be back. Calvin Pickard will be their starter in the AHL and isn’t a candidate to backup Bernier. The Red Wings signed Victor Brattstrom to a two-year deal but he’ll spend another year in Finland.