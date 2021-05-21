NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings – Marc Staal, Trade Market, and Jonathan Bernier

Mutual interest in Staal re-signing with the Red Wings

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings pending UFA defenseman Marc Staal said that there is interest from both sides to be back next year. He could be a good fit for Moritz Seider next year.

Yzerman eyeing the trade market

The Fourth Period: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman plans on checking out the trade market ahead of the July 21st expansion draft to see what might help them out for next season.

“Between now and the end of the playoffs, we’ll spend some time talking to other clubs that aren’t playing, and as teams get eliminated work your way around the league to find out if there’s any match similar to the trade deadline to find out what teams are trying to do, if there’s a fit that we can address any of our needs through a trade prior to the expansion draft,” he said. “Things will happen really, really quickly once you get close to that expansion draft.”

The Red Wings have plenty of salary cap space to work with. Key restricted free agents that need re-signing include Filip Hronek, Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana. They will see what UFAs are available but the trade market is more likely.

“In general, I don’t think it makes a lot of sense for us to be trading draft picks and prospects for players that may not be here in three, four, five years,” Yzerman explained. “If we are able to do something with some of our future assets, I’m certainly willing to do that, but I would look to add younger players that are going to fit with the core group of those guys.”

Bernier wants to remain in Detroit

Ansar Khan of MLive: Detroit Red Wings pending unrestricted free agent goaltender Jonathan Bernier is hoping to remain with the team, and there shouldn’t be a reason that they wouldn’t want him back.

“My family and I really like it here,” Bernier said. “I feel comfortable at the rink, on the ice, so it would be my No. 1 choice. I definitely would like to stay here.”

Bernier will be 34-years old when next season starts. The Red Wings have Thomas Greiss under contract for one more season and no other goaltender in the organization ready for NHL duty.

If the Red Wings don’t re-sign Bernier, they’ll have to turn to free agency or acquire a goalie through a trade.

The Red Wings may wait until after the July 21st expansion draft to re-sign Bernier or any of their other pending UFAs like Luke Glendening or Marc Staal.