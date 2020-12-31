NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, and the Los Angeles Kings

The Red Wings may not be done making moves

Ansar Khan of MLive: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said last week that their third goalie will be one of Calvin Pickard or Kevin Boyle and that it’s possible that they keep two on their taxi squad.

The Red Wings have over $9 million in salary cap space heading into training camp. Yzerman said that they could look at making another move before the season starts.

“Definitely poking around,” he said. “I don’t want you to sit there and wait for us to make a move but you’re always looking at ways to get ahead or improve and we’ll continue to do that right up until the regular season starts. So, is the roster set? No.”

Barzal and the Islanders still talking

The Fourth Period: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello and the camp for restricted free agent Mathew Barzal are in daily contact. As of a couple of days ago, a deal wasn’t imminent according to David Pagnotta.

The Islanders have about $3.9 million in salary cap space with RFAs Barzal and Dmytro Timashov. They will gain $6 million in LTIR space when defenseman Johnny Boychuk is put on the LTIR. They could gain an additional $1.075 million if they send Andrew Ladd to the minors.

It is believed the Islanders have an agreement in place with UFAs Matt Martin, Andy Greene and Cory Schneider.

Kings GM on cap space and Alex Iafallo

John Hoven of Mayor’s Manor: Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake on using their available salary cap space to their advantage to add an asset.

“Yes, we’ve looked at different options. We do have that availability of cap space and we’ve looked at different options there. It’s just another way to acquire an asset, if things would work.”

GM Blake on if he’s had contract extension talks with Alex Iafallo.