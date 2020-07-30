NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings – Robby Fabbri, Goaltending Targets, and the Seattle Expansion Draft

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings acquired forward Robby Fabbri from the St. Louis Blues this past season. In 51 games with the Red Wings, he recorded 14 goals and added 17 assists.

He’s a pending restricted free agent and signing him to a two-year contract would make sense. Fabbri made $900,000 this past season and will be looking for a raise. A short-term deal should be given before deciding on whether to go long-term.

Ansar Khan of MLive: One of GM Steve Yzerman‘s offseason priorities is to find a goaltender to challenge or backup Jonathan Bernier.

Free agent goaltenders who will either re-sign, cost too much, or not interested in a rebuilding team could include Braden Holtby (Capitals), Robin Lehner (Golden Knights), Jacob Markstrom (Canucks), Jaroslav Halak (Bruins), Corey Crawford (Blackhawks) and Anton Khudobin (Stars).

Free agents who could be a fit with the Red Wings include Cam Talbot (Flames), Thomas Greiss (Islanders) and Aaron Dell (Sharks).

Trade targets could include Pittsburgh Penguins RFA goalies Matt Murray or Tristan Jarry. Murray would be looking for a big raise from his $3.75 million contract, with Jarry coming in much cheaper.

St. Louis Blues Jake Allen has a year left at $4.35 could be available. The New York Rangers could look to move Alexandar Georgiev.

The Red Wings have three second-round picks and two third-round picks if they like the trade market better than the free agent market.

Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings won’t have to protect the likes of forwards Filip Zadina and Joe Veleno, and defenseman Mortiz Seider for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

As of now, the Red Wings will likely go the seven forwards, three defense and one goaltender route.

Protected forwards would include Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha, Tyler Bertuzzi, Robby Fabbri, Michael Rasmussen.

Potentially protected forwards include Evgeny Svechnikov, Givani Smith, Dmytro Timashov, Christoffer Ehn, Adam Erne, Taro Hirose.

Protected defensemen would include Filip Hronek and Danny DeKeyser.

Potentially protected defensemen include Dennis Cholowski, Gustav Lindstrom, and Madison Bowey.

The Red Wings don’t currently have a goaltender to protect.

GM Steve Yzerman could try to make a deal with the Kraken to select either Frans Nielsen or Justin Abdelkader. The Wings would have to include a draft pick or prospect. Nielsen has a year left on his deal and Abdelkader has two.