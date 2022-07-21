NHL Rumors: Did the Flames Already Know Matthew Tkachuk Plans? Interested Teams

Did the Flames already know Matthew Tkachuk didn’t want to be there long-term?

Pat Steinberg: The Matthew Tkachuk timeline from what understands.

“Tkachuk camp informed Calgary late last week they don’t intend to sign long-term.

Calgary decided to go to arbitration to avoid a July 22nd QO deadline.

Team has been working with potential trade partners since then.”

Andy Strickland: Tkachuk did the Flames a favor by being honest and letting them know what he was thinking.

“This is the beginning of the end for Matthew Tkachuk as a Calgary Flame.”@EricFrancis explains how Matthew Tkachuk could be traded out of Calgary by the end of the week. #Flames pic.twitter.com/hxsrLFIHYw — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) July 19, 2022

The potential cost for the for Tkachuk

Alex Daugherty: What it might cost the Nashville Predators to trade for Matthew Tkachuk.

1 NHL youngster: Tolvanen/Tomasino/Jeannot/Trenin

1 NHL cap shed: Fabbro/Sissons/Ekholm

2 (likely high) picks

1 prospect

“If the NHL youngster is Tomasino or Jeannot? Maybe the pick isn’t as high. If the pick is high, maybe you don’t have to send Ekholm. If the prospect is Askarov, maybe you don’t lose much else at all.”

Jim Matheson: It might cost the Blues Jordan Kyrou, Jake Neighbours and a first and second-round pick.

When the Sabres traded Jack Eichel to the Golden Knights they Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, (and a first and second-round pick).

More destinations for Tkachuk

Jimmy Murphy: “I’m sure someone has already pointed this out with regards to potential destinations for #Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk but ICYMI, Matt’s Dad Keith is cousins with #NJDevils GM Tom Fitzgerald. Massachusetts hockey fam royalty. Fitz still has the cap space to make it happen. “

Steve Macfarlane: There was speculation that the New Jersey Devils made an offer to the Flames for Tkachuk at the draft but it was obviously rejected. The Devils would be a team that should be in contention for a Tkachuk trade.

Stefen Rosner: Until the New York Islanders are finally able to acquire a superstar, every big name player that potentially hits the market is a pipedream for fans.

“But if Matthew Tkachuk is on the move from #Flames…he’s a player that knows how to put pucks in the net. Scored 42 goals in 2021-22, with 62 assists.”

Stefen Rosner: Islanders fans need to keep in mind that to add someone like Matthew Tkachuk, you’re going to have to give up something big.

** McCurdy’s tweet was before it came out that he wouldn’t sign long-term. The viz is the important part anyways