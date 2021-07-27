NHL Rumors: Dmitrij Jaskin, Andrei Svechnikov, Jujhar Khaira, and Ryan Getzlaf

The Coyotes to sign Dmitrij Jaskin

Andy Strickland: The Arizona Coyotes will be signing Dmitrij Jaskin to a one-year, $3.2 million deal.

All quiet on the Andrei Svechnikov front

David Pagnotta: Things are quiet between the Carolina Hurricanes and pending restricted free agent forward Andrei Svechnikov.

There haven’t been any recent contract talks. Think the Hurricanes are looking to take care of a few other things first before moving on to Svechnikov.

Oilers may still want to bring Jujhar Khaira back, but he’ll generate interest

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers didn’t qualify Jujhar Khaira, Dominik Kahun and Theodor Lennstrom.

Jim Matheson: Could see the Oilers still being interested in bringing Khaira back but at around $900,000 and not the $1.2 million that his qualifying offer would have been.

Rick Dhaliwal: There is lots of interest in Khaira. The Vancouver Canucks haven’t reached out to the Surrey B.C. native yet but that could change in the next day or two.

Ryan Getzlaf going to the open market

Andy Strickland: It’s expected the Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf will be going to free agency.

Elliott Teaford of the OC Register: If Ryan Getzlaf will take a much lower salary and be okay with a lesser role, he’ll be re-signed by the Anaheim Ducks.

Free agency is getting close, but it’s unlikely that he’ll play anywhere else. Last week GM Bob Murray sounded confident a deal would get done at some point.

Murray has said talks are underway a deal could get done soon.

Could he sign a one-year deal at $1 million?

Don’t expect the Ducks to add any big named free agents like Dougie Hamilton, David Krejci and Gabriel Landeskog.

The Ducks could go the trade route to improve their roster. Forward Nicolas Deslauriers is getting interest. They’ve been linked to Buffalo Sabres Jack Eichel.