NHL Rumors: Dmitry Kulikov, Linus Ullmark, Ryan Getzlaf and Kurtis Gabriel

Devils hold out Kulikov

Corey Masisak: The New Jersey Devils held Dmitry Kulikov out tonight as a precaution of tomorrow’s deadline.

Neal McHale: “Kulikov’s a low cap hit ($1.15M) so it would make sense that there’s interest in his services. But there’s been stretches this season that his pair (with PK Subban) have been impactful. Either way, being safe on trade deadline eve with this one”

Ullmark could be moved as sides couldn’t agree on an extension

David Pagnotta: Sources are saying the Buffalo Sabres and Linus Ullmark won’t get a contract extension in place before the deadline.

Ullmark isn’t closing the door on not returning to the Sabres, he is expected to test the open market.

Michael Augello: Ullmark could now be traded by the deadline. He’s a fit for several teams and could bring a decent return for the Sabres.

Getzlaf likely staying but teams called … Gabriel could be on the move

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston and Elliotte Friedman on Ryan Getzlaf and Kurtis Gabriel.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“This one was an eyebrow-raiser Elliotte. It’s Ryan Getzlaf. He’s a pending restricted free agent. There hadn’t been much talk about him, and all of sudden in the last 24, 36 hours, his name started to surface in the rumor mill. He has a full-movement clause in his contract with the Anaheim Ducks and obviously a life long player with that organization. As best I can tell now Elliotte, is that he’s not moving anywhere at this point in time but certainly there’s a few teams that were tied to him. Maybe Vegas. I think you heard Montreal. I’ll let you answer that one. I don’t want to start too many fires tonight.”

Elliotte Friedman…