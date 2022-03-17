NHL Rumors: Do the Calgary Flames have Another Big Move in Them?

Sportsnet 960: Frank Seravalli on the Calgary Flames and what they could be looking at.

“The Calgary connection getting added to the list and that would be Sean Monahan.

…

So, look, I don’t think it’s the Calgary Flames preference to move Sean Monahan, but I think the Flames are lurking in the weeds in the terms of potentially having another significant move in them. And yes, trading Sean Monahan after a second consecutive down season would represent trading him at probably the lowest value he’s been at in his career.

But part of this also comes down to money. I think part of this when you look at also the Flames and their roster and how things have shaped up, there’s another clear pecking order that exists there and Sean Monahan you might argue could be an ideal third-line type center for a playoff run on a properly constructed team. And that may ultimately end up being the case, but if you have to move money out, there’s only a limited number of players that really could fit that bill and I think that there are teams that would be interested in trying to get their hands on Sean Monahan. To have, to see if they can reboot him next season and get him back to the sort of 30-30 guy that he was for a long time in Calgary and did so really consistently.

Look, again, I wouldn’t put a high probability on it but he’s certainly a player that I think would be in play if the Flames want to swing big. There’s no guarantee that they will. I think they’d like to try and do something else. I think ideally they’d like to try and do something on the back end. Who knows. All I know is that he’s a potential fit to be on the way out.”

Ryan Pike: On Flames Sean Monahan: “We’ve heard reports of the #Flames looking at potential swaps for the last few years but no moves. But the club has MASSIVE cap decisions to make this off-season and moving out $6.375 million (Monahan’s AAV) would fix a lot of their upcoming issues.”