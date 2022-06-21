NHL Rumors: Does it Make Sense for the Chicago Blackhawks to Trade Alex DeBrincat?

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: Alex DeBrincat has found his name in trade rumors, with Elliotte Friedman, Frank Seravalli and David Pagnotta all reporting the Blackhawks are taking calls on the forward.

Seravalli noted earlier this month that it seems to be more of “when” and not “if.”

The New Jersey Devils have made it known the No. 2 pick could be available. They have other picks and prospects that could entice GM Kyle Davidson.

Others connected to the DeBincat are the Philadelphia Flyers (No. 5), Ottawa Senators (No. 7), New York Islanders (No. 13), and the Los Angeles Kings (No. 19).

DeBrincat is entering the final year of his deal with a $6.4 million cap hit. He’ll be looking for a raise on a long-term deal. He’s owed a $9 million qualifying offer.

If the Blackhawks do trade DeBrincat, others will follow, like defensemen Connor Murphy and Jake McCabe. Forwards Dylan Strome and Dominik Kubalik could be allowed to walk in free agency. Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane may then decide it’s time for them to move along as well.

The Blackhawks may decide to keep DeBrincat and build around him and Seth Jones.

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: The 24-year-old Alex DeBrincat has already had two 40-goal seasons. He’s only 5′ 7″ but plays much bigger.

He sells jerseys, tickets, and hope for Blackhawks fans. Are the Blackhawks looking for more futures in hopes of drafting the next DeBrincat?

Yes, trading him would mean a full-on tank and would increase their odds to land Connor Bedard.

A long-term extension would cost the Blackhawks $9-$10 million but who are they needing the extra space for? Toews and Kane’s big contract will be off the books.

It’s looking like they will let RFAs Dylan Strome and Dominik Kubalik become UFAs.

Understand the idea that it could be a 4-5 year rebuild and that DeBrincat is their best trade chip. Don’t think they should do it.

If Toews and Kane okay a move, and even with retaining 50 percent salary, the Blackhawks won’t get full value.

A 24-year-old superstar in DeBrincat who wants to be in Chicago is worth more than draft picks.

The only trade the Blackhawks should consider is with the New Jersey Devils and involving the No. 2 pick. Need to keep in mind that not many recent No. 2 picks have turned out better than DeBrincat.