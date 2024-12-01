NHL Rumors: Don’t Expect a Nashville Predators Sell-Off

The Nashville Predators are pot committed, so don’t expect a big sell-off

Yaremchuk: “But for Nashville, Frank, I mean, is this the start of a big sell-off? They lost again last night, three wins in their last 10. There (7-12-4) on the year. Is this just the beginning, or is this maybe them trying to jolt the team a little bit?”

Seravalli: “No, I think this has more to do with Phil Tomasino. You know, being a guy that was clearly a square peg in a round hole, needed a fresh start, and the Preds figured, hey, let’s get something instead of putting him on waivers and potentially losing him for nothing. So that was part of the equation. I don’t view it as connected to anything else.

However, if Barry Trotz is going to step up here over the next, you know, number of days or weeks, it, in my view, isn’t going to be to sell off. I’d be surprised if that’s the case.

I think the Nashville Predators are in the market to try and boost this team and fix some of what ails them, particularly down the middle, at the center position. It’s difficult to do at this exact moment in time, given the lack of centers available.

But I mean, just look at this depth chart right now. It’s Jusso Parssinen and has played in the center role. Fedor Svechikov is a call up and a highly thought of prospect for the Preds. He’s being given an audition. They’re trying to find solutions to fix this team down the middle.

But Ryan O’Reilly is a great player, but on a true Stanley Cup contending team, Ryan O’Reilly, at this point in time, is a 3C.

So they’ve got to somehow find a way to balance out the center and wings. And Barry Trotz has been examining the market. We reported on that a few weeks ago, but it’s not going to be a sell-off. Their pot committed with the way this team’s cap is structured.”

