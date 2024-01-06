NHL Rumors: Don’t Expect Detroit to Trade Patrick Kane at the Deadline

Detroit Playing Wait and See Game When It Comes To Trading Patrick Kane

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined the Power Play on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton and was asked about Detroit potentially trading Patrick Kane at the trade deadline.

Steve Kouleas: “Could Patrick Kane, if the Wings stay where they are get flipped? Was getting flipped part of the conversation? It must have been. I’ve been following the the numbers at one point it was 2-8-1. Then they dropped to 3-9-1. So right now 4-9-1 (5-9-1) since Kane was acquired. He’s doing his job. He didn’t get a point last time.

He has 13 points and 14 games, but the Red Wings there’s not enough room, I don’t think there’ll be a wildcard team from the Atlantic. I honestly don’t. I think it’s gonna be Boston, Florida, Toronto or Florida, Boston, Toronto. And that’s it. That’s it. The race the bids? I’m sorry, John. My buddy Cooper, but I there’s too many good teams in the Metro. But anyway, what about Detroit and then flipping 88?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I’d be a little surprise because I think the mindset was that if this works out this season that he’ll be in Detroit longer.”

Kouleas: “Oh, oh”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, so if things kind of go well, at least from his perspective, then the kind of plan would be because initially remember guys like he wanted a three year contract out of the gate when when things all started and everybody was very hesitant about that.

They want to see how he would perform. How would you come back from from surgery on hip replacement so we’ll see kind of how this how this evolves like he you can definitely change his mind. But I think initially out of the get go it was let’s do a one year let’s see how you perform if things go well, we’ll keep you around for at least another season or two or sign a two year deal.

But I think the mindset going in was was kind of a three year type of commitment, and then kind of explore from there. So I would be at least right now, a little surprise if that changes, at least from Kane’s perspective. He certainly knows he has options but those options were going to be similar to what he had last season as well. So I think from Detroit’s perspective, another team wait and see where they’re at.

But they’ve got some other pieces on expiring deals that if they do decide to sell whether it’s a Gostisbehere, even David Perron, and both of those guys have some no trade protection. That I think they would look in that direction instead of Patty Kane, but you know, we’ll see, again, another environment, another situation that’s a little bit too early right now to draw any conclusions.”