NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings, and the New York Islanders

What happens to Patrick Kane if the Detroit Red Wings fall out of the playoff race?

TSN: Patrick Kane is on a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings, with a full no-trade clause. The Red Wings hope that Patrick Kane can help lead the team to a playoff birth but what happens if they fall out of the playoff race by the trade deadline? Pierre LeBrun:

“But, if they fall out, Pat Brisson and Steve Yzerman have had that conversation about ‘ok, well let’s have that conversation closer to the deadline. Let’s see what Patrick Kane wants.’ It’s possible that he gets flipped and therefore the Red Wings get an asset for Patrick who is a UFA July 1. He has the full no-trade clause, Patrick Kane does, him and Pat Brisson would have a big say, but the bottom line is, this is a win-win for Detroit. He either gets them in the playoffs, it’s a great story or Detroit potentially at least nets an asset from the future Hall of Famer. ”

Two options for the New York Islanders

Anthony Larocco of The Fourth Period: The New York Islanders have defensemen Adam Pelech on the LTIR with an upper-body injury and Sebastian Aho on the IR. They have recently claimed Mike Reilly off waivers from the Florida Panthers but GM Lou Lamoriello could be looking to a bigger name on the blue line or maybe up front.

Two trade options could have come from the Calgary Flames in defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Noah Hanifin.

** Traded to the Canucks ** Zadorov plays the left side and carries a $3.75 million cap hit and they wouldn’t need to send salary back as his cap hit is similar to Pelech’s ($3.975 million). They would need to clear it when Pelech is ready to return. Giving up a first-round pick is likely too high for the Islanders but a second and mid-round pick or prospect might work.

Any Hanifin deal would likely cost at least a first-round pick and a young player like Oliver Wahlstrom. A prospect like William Dufour or Ruslan Iskhakov may have to be included.

The door to free agent forward Zach Parise isn’t closed. He stayed home in Minnesota to start the season and has said if he were to come back at some point, it would only be with the Islanders.