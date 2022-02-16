NHL Rumors: Doug Wilson, Doug Armstrong, And The Trade Deadline

Doug Wilson and the NHL Trade Deadline

Corey Masiask of The Athletic (mailbag): This is not an easy time for Doug Wilson and the San Jose Sharks. Many evaluations need to be made and quickly. However, it is Joe Will, who is at the helm while Wilson deals with a medical issue (out since November). They are in contact but Will is handling Tomas Hertl’s negotiations for example.

When it comes to an offer, Wilson gets notified at that point but probably not until then. Will, on behalf of Doug Wilson, addressed a number of things late last week. William Eklund was asked about it too and it seems a “wait and see” on his status for April.

As the trade deadline approaches, Will and Wilson seem content on letting Bob Boughner coach this team into next season even. A simple majority of fans feel the same way.

Doug Armstrong and the NHL Trade Deadline

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic (mailbag): The St. Louis Blues and Doug Armstrong approach the NHL Trade Deadline with pensiveness and patience. Where young Armstrong was over-aggressive, older Armstrong is not.

Every trade deadline is different. St. Louis was pretty quiet in 2019 and it worked out. The last two years Tampa Bay made some splashes and that worked too. Things can change fast over the next five weeks (NHL Trade Deadline is March 21st).

The flat cap makes the price paid to make deals that much higher. That is not just initially but as time marches on too. Fit plays a role in trades obviously and sometimes fit trumps price. Armstrong is likely waiting on some prices to drop — especially for defensemen. This quote is telling.

“We’re going to need, like every team does, a player that plays out of character for what people thought his role was. There’s always someone that plays above that. And when I look at this St. Louis team, I think there are a few candidates there that can do that. If they do that, good things can happen for us.’’

Even Doug Wilson has said this once or twice, or something similar. The Doug’s seem to have this trade deadline thing gauged well.

