NHL Rumors: Dougie Hamilton, Alex Ovechkin, and the Top 30 NHL Free Agents

Could Hamilton hit the open market?

TSN: Frank Seravalli on pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Contract negotiations between Hamilton and the Carolina Hurricanes had been ongoing, but they’ve been put on hold until after the season according to GM Don Waddell.

“A lot of people wonder if that’s expansion draft related. I think they’re further apart than many realize and there’s a lot of work to be done in order for Dougie Hamilton to stay. So I think there’s better than a 50 per cent chance that Dougie Hamilton makes it to market this summer. There will be no shortage in interest.”

Big money for Ovechkin

TSN: Frank Seravalli notes the Capitals are reserving big money for pending UFA Alex Ovechkin.

“By the way, Alex Ovechkin is not on our board. We have no indication that he’ll be with any team other than the Washington Capitals and I believe guys they’re budgeting $11 million, depending on term, for Ovi for next season.”

Top 30 NHL Free Agents

TSN: Ovechkin, Gabriel Landeskog and Ryan Getzlaf were left off the top 30 NHL unrestricted free agent list as it’s unlikely they’d sign with another team.

1. Dougie Hamilton – Carolina Hurricanes – RD

2. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Edmonton Oilers – C/LW

3. Taylor Hall – Boston Bruins – LW

4. Zach Hyman – Toronto Maple Leafs – RW

5. Tyson Barrie – Edmonton Oilers – RD

6. Rick Tocchet – Arizona Coyotes – coach

7. Tuukka Rask – Boston Bruins – G

8. Alec Martinez – Vegas Golden Knights – LD

9. Phillip Danault – Montreal Canadiens – C

10. Alexander Wennberg – Florida Panthers – C

11. Linus Ullmark – Buffalo Sabres – G

12. Mike Hoffman – St. Louis Blues – RW

13. Adam Larsson – Edmonton – RD

14. Frederik Andersen – Toronto Maple Leafs – G

15. Blake Coleman – Tampa Bay Lightning – LW

16. Brandon Saad – Colorado Avalanche – LW

17. Jaden Schwartz – St. Louis Blues – LW

18. Mikael Granlund – Nashville Predators – LW

19. Kyle Palmieri – New York Islanders – RW

20. Jamie Oleksiak – Dallas Stars – LD

21. David Krejci – Boston Bruins – C

22. Paul Stastny – Winnipeg Jets – C

23. Tomas Tatar – Montreal Canadiens – LW

24. David Savard – Tampa Bay Lighting – RD

25. Mike Reilly – Boston Bruins – LD

26. Cody Ceci – Pittsburgh Penguins – RD

27. Alex Goligoski – Arizona Coyotes – LD/RD

28. Nick Foligno – Toronto Maple Leafs – LW

29. Corey Perry – Montreal Canadiens – RW

30. Michael Bunting – Arizona Coyotes – LW