NHL Rumors: Dougie Hamilton, Goaltending and the Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes give Dougie Hamilton Permission to explore

Justin Pelletier of the Carolina News Observer: It was a move not completely out of left field but Dougie Hamilton was given permission to explore other teams this week.

The Carolina Hurricanes anticipated not being able to afford the next Hamilton contract. Therefore, the team granted this step to ensure the defenseman could get that eight-year deal somewhere else. Carolina hopes to get some sort of sweetener. Maybe allowing that extra year to be on a deal will help move things along before the end of July.

Free agency does not start until July 28th so there is more time than people think. The draft takes place July 23rd and 24th. Remember, the expansion takes place all in this delightful chaos.

Finally, while Carolina gauges the Hamilton market, Carolina does not have one signed goaltender. James Reimer and Petr Mrazek are unrestricted free agents and Alex Nedeljkovic is a restricted free agent. Some are going and maybe just Nedeljkovic stays with Mrazek if Carolina can strike a deal early.

More on Dougie Hamilton…

Chip Alexander of the Carolina News Observer: When Carolina stopped the clock, everything changed with Hamilton. This does not completely eliminate the Hurricanes because anything is possible. It makes them less likely to re-sign Hamilton.

There is this also.

“To be honest I don’t really have any idea right now,” Hamilton said Thursday on his end-of-season interview with the media. “As I talked about before, I really wanted to focus on hockey and we didn’t talk about the contract. I wasn’t involved at all, really. I let my agent. They kind of tabled conversations until after the season and I’m sure they’ll start talking again soon.”

Also, do not forget a few pressing questions exist for the Hurricanes even aside from Hamilton.

Hamilton commands a rate increase to at least $7.5 million. Expect some other free agents in question to see post Cup bumps, Could Carolina pursue a goaltender? They might if they do not believe any of their goaltenders.