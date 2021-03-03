NHL Rumors: Draft, Rangers, Bruins, Flyers, Leafs, Avs, Ducks, Canucks, Sabres, Canadiens, Kings, and Hurricanes

To move the draft or not

TSN: Darren Dreger said that his sources have said the NHL and NHLPA could meet as early as Thursday to discuss whether to move the 2021 NHL draft back. A decision to move or not move needs to be made in the very near future.

DeAngelo willing to go to the AHL

TSN: Frank Seravalli said that New York Rangers defenseman Anthony DeAngelo has let the team know that he’d have some interest in being loaned to the AHL and get back to playing. He’ll need to find another organization willing to allow him to play though.

“He’s willing to accept a loan to any AHL franchise and I believe the Rangers are interested in facilitating that, but it would take someone else stepping up to do so. Because the Rangers have let him know he’s not welcome in Hartford, the ties have been cut with the entire Rangers organization to this point.”

Rumors round up from around the league

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen confirms that they are looking for immediate help at center.

As of now, it’s looking like there more sellers than buyers on the trade market.

The Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers are looking at defensemen but have to take into account the expansion draft.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking at forwards.

The Colorado Avalanche are looking at their options and the Minnesota Wild aren’t afraid to make moves.

The Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks have looked at a multi-piece deal involving Danton Heinen and Jake Virtanen to try and make the money work. Could see the Ducks trying to get the Canucks to take Derek Grant‘s contract.

Would be shocked if the Buffalo Sabres were to trade Jack Eichel now. There aren’t enough teams at this time that can take on his cap hit. That number would grow in the offseason if the Sabres decide to go down that road. The New York Rangers could do it now.

Teams may have an interest in Buffalo Sabres goaltender Jonas Johansson.

Mathias Brunet of the La Presse had reported that Montreal Canadiens pending UFA center Phillip Danault had turned down a six-year, $30 million offer from the team. It is believed that the sides were about $750,000 per year apart on a deal. It has looked this year that his contract situation has really affected Danault.

The Los Angeles Kings hope to be able to re-sign pending UFA forward Alex Iafallo.

Guessing that a Carolina Hurricanes – Andrei Svechnikov will come in around Mathew Barzal‘s three-year, $21 million deal.

Teams are watching 23-year old Magnitogorsk (KHL) defenseman Grigori Dronov.