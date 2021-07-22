NHL Rumors: Dvorak, Sabres, Wild, Kraken, Rangers, Oilers, Hurricanes and Buyouts

At least five teams interested in Dvorak

John Gambadoro: The Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Vegas Golden Knights, and Pittsburgh Penguins are among the teams interested in Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak.

Sabres listening on anything

John Vogl: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams: “We’re willing to listen to every possible thing that’s going to get our franchise pointed in the right direction.”

Wild will be active

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said that they expect to be active in free agency and in the trade market.

Quick hits on the Kraken, Rangers, Oilers, Hurricanes and buyouts

Frank Seravalli of Daily FaceOff: Just a feeling that the Seattle Kraken could trade defenseman Vince Dunn. If the Kraken see a top four of Mark Giordano, Jamie Oleksiak, Adam Larsson and Carson Soucy, then there isn’t a lot of room for Dunn.

The New York Rangers have multiple irons in the fire.

The Kraken will look at the trade market for center as the expansion draft didn’t present many. Rangers center Ryan Strome would make sense for the Kraken and for Vegas Golden Knights.

The Rangers have been trying to trade forward Pavel Buchnevich for the past couple of weeks. Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev is also available and the Rangers are trying to get a first-round pick for him, which seems unlikely.

The Rangers have asked about Jack Eichel and what the cost would be. The Rangers would package their No. 16 pick in any Eichel deal. The Minnesota Wild likely don’t have the assets to meet the “astronomical” asking price of the Sabres.

Would new Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant have enough influence and interest to get Jonathan Marchessault or Reilly Smith off the Vegas Golden Knights hands?

Wonder if Dougie Hamilton could be a dark horse signing for the Edmonton Oilers.

Buying out James Neal and/or Mikko Koskinen would give the Oilers more cap room. Zack Kassian is getting some interest. Ethan Bear may not be in Edmonton for the long-haul.

Expected buyouts include Anthony DeAngelo, Martin Jones and Jake Virtanen.

The Carolina Hurricanes could move Jake Bean and Warren Foegele.