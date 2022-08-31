NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin, Jakob Chychrun and the Ottawa Senators

Dylan Larkin is eligible for a contract extension

Ansar Khan of MLive: Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin is eligible for a contract extension as he enters the final year of his deal that carries a $6.1 million salary. Would have to assume at this point that they are far apart on a deal.

Larkin is likely looking for a long-term deal at over $9 million a season. There are 35 players making over $9 million.

Sam Reinhart has comparable numbers but he signed a three-year deal at $6.5 million. Larkin would be more in the $8 million range.

An eight-year extension would take Larkin to 34 years old. If he’s not extended by the trade deadline, speculation will increase. Believe the Red Wings and Larkin will reach an extension before it gets to that point.

What about a Jakob Chychrun trade to Ottawa?

The Chris Johnston Show: Chris Johnston when asked about how realistic is a Jakob Chychrun trade to the Ottawa Senators.

“Well they’ve had some talks. So it’s at least possible because I think there’s a potential fit there.

The issue with Chychrun is, he wanted a trade out of Arizona. The team obviously explored those possibilities last year during the season. Didn’t get any offers that they liked. Now we’re almost at the end of the next offseason and he’s still a member of the Coyotes.

And the message here is pretty clear. He’s young, relatively cost-controlled player and the team that drafted him and signed him to that contract isn’t just going to give him away. And so, I think that that’s been a barrier that the Coyotes are willing to keep him.

I still think he probably, all things being equal, like a fresh start. Wants to be somewhere where the team is trying to be on the upswing and obviously Arizona, I still think is a few years away from being in that position. They’ve stockpiled a crazy number of draft picks. They’re going to have a lot of prospects but they’re not really in a point in time where we expect them to be competitive.

So, I think it’s definitely possible. Ottawa has been in the market for a defenseman but maybe because the team that is trading Chychrun isn’t just going to take the 50 cents on the dollar or what they view as 50 cents on the dollar. That might ultimately keep that kind of trade from happening.”