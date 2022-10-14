NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, and GMs and Coaches in line for an Extension

Mathew Barzal‘s extension a comparable for Dylan Larkin

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading on how Mathew Barzal’s eight-year, $9.15 million per contract extension is a likely comparable for Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Dylan Larkin. They share the same agency.

“The Red Wings obviously want to extend him. It’s worth noting that Larkin’s full 100 per cent no-trade clause kicked in this past July. So this is only one avenue here for Detroit, it’s trying to extend Larkin at some point.

I will tell you this, CAA can certainly want to bring in a comparable like Barzal but whether or not Steve Yzerman, the GM of the Red Wings, decides that’s a factor, the number that he believes that Dylan Larkin should sign for that’s another matter.”

Will Patrick Kane end up with the Islanders and not the Rangers?

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: A bold prediction for the New York Islanders.

Instead of ending up with the New York Rangers, the Islanders are the New York team that ends up with Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane before the March 3rd NHL trade deadline. The Islanders would need to move some salary out to fit Kane’s contract in.

Coaches and GMs that could be next for an extension

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on what GMs or coaches that could be next in line for an extension.

“But the four guys who are pending UFAs if you will, are Peter Laviolette with Washington, Bruce Boudreau of course in Vancouver, Lindy Ruff in New Jersey and Dallas Eakins in Anaheim. The Ducks picked up Eakins’ option at the end of last year. New GM Pat Verbeek I think wants to still get to know Dallas Eakins before he decides a long-term future there.

My money’s on Peter Laviolette being the first of those four to get an extension and you know, I think there’s already been contract talks. And I believe that GM Brian MacLellan likes what he’s seen from Peter Laviolette, it would not surprise me if that’s an in-season extension for Peter Laviolette in Washington.”