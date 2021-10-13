NHL Rumors: Dylan Strome, Vitali Kravtsov, and Claude Giroux

Little room for Dylan Strome

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading said the Chicago Blackhawks are one team to watch on the trade market. With Jonathan Toews back at center, Kirby Dach, and Tyler Johnson who they acquired this offseason, there doesn’t appear to be room for Dylan Strome.

“… so Dylan Strome is the guy I think they’ve earmarked to potentially move and I think that could happen here in the short term. Remember, third overall pick in 2015, how time flies Dylan Strome. “

Is the cost to acquire Vitali Kravtsov a second-round pick?

TSN: Chris Johnston said that New York Rangers Vitali Kravtsov is another player who could be on the move soon. Kravtsov agent is able to talk to teams and bring them to the table with the Rangers.

“Now, acquisition cost I think will be an important question here, and there is some precedent. Lias Andersson, a seventh overall pick by the Rangers, was traded last October for the 60th overall selection from L.A. and so if it’s a sort of bargain-type acquisition like that I could see this move happening quite quickly.”

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: Vitali Kravtsov was under the assumption that he would start the season with the Rangers. GM Chris Drury indicated back on September 9th that Kravstov would start with the team.

Kravtsov played in two preseason games before missing two with an injury. He scored a goal in their preseason finale but it wasn’t enough.

Coach Gerard Gallant yesterday.

“We said there was a battle for those spots all training camp long and the other guys played well. Some of the guys stayed up, like (Julien Gauthier) and (Dryden Hunt) and those guys, because they played really well at camp and they earned those positions.”

Kravtsov is waiver exempt whereas Gauthier, Hunt and Libor Hajek all require waivers.

Has this recent situation decreased his trade value?

Claude Giroux and the Flyers won’t talk contract in-season

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Claude Giroux, agent Pat Brisson, and the Philadelphia Flyers agreed this offseason that they won’t have any extension talks until after this season. Giroux is entering the final year of his eight-year deal. He will see how he feels and how things play out this year.