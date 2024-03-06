NHL Rumors: Eberle, Wennberg, Zucker, Dumba, Kuznetsov, Edmundson, Hanifin, Carrier, and Johnson, and Max Pacioretty

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Quick hits on a bunch of players.

The Seattle Kraken and pending UFA forward Jordan Eberle are still talking but no formal offers yet. Alexander Wennberg was pulled from Monday’s game, with the Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers showing interest.

David Pagnotta: On Seattle Kraken forward Alexander Wennberg, who was scratched from the lineup Monday night for trade-related reasons. “…by the way Rangers, Avs, Bruins, Carolina, four teams that have expressed interest there.”

Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker has only scored nine goals this season and carries a $5.3 million cap hit. The Coyotes would have to retain and some teams are saying the ask is too high.

The Arizona Coyotes may have been hoping for a first-round pick for Matt Dumba but that won’t be happening. The Maple Leafs may not be that high on him but if they can get him for a cheap price ….?

Evgeny Kuznetsov carries a $7.8 million cap hit for one more year. Someone would have to throw a bad contract the Capitals way. Seems like a long-shot.

The Washington Capitals are willing to retain some of Joel Edmundson‘s $1.75 million cap hit. He’d be a nice acquisition for someone, maybe the Tampa Bay Lightning if they can’t land Hanifin.

Noah Hanifin‘s game Pat Brisson is working with the Calgary Flames as he has as modified no-trade and prefers some destinations. Can the Tampa Bay Lightning find enough assets to make it work? What about the Bruins?

It’s doesn’t sound like the Nashville Predators are close to extending defenseman Alexandre Carrier but he could be used as an own rental.

Interest in Erik Johnson picked up after the Leafs acquired Ilya Lyubushkin. Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams and agent Pat Brisson are trying to find a good spot for him. The Colorado Avalanche may not be an option.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that Washington Capitals forward Max Pacioretty as a full no-movement and holds the cards where he could end up. He may prefer to stay in the East and wonders about the Florida Panthers.