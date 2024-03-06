NHL Rumors: Rental Prices are “Ridiculous,” Henrique is the Oilers Top Target, and a First for Tarasenko?

Scouting the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers

Shawn Hutcheon: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Bruins-Oilers game were only the Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.

The deadline asking prices for rentals are “ridiculous”

Nick Kieser: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz on the trade deadline asking prices: “We’re going into free agency and the prices are ridiculous for what GMs are asking for on the market for rentals… If Pärssinen or Tomasnino are better than the guys we’re looking at to acquire then I wouldn’t make a deal.”

The Edmonton Oilers top target is Adam Henrique but others are interested as well

TSN: Chris Johnston says that Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique is the Edmonton Oilers top trade target. He has some protection but it’s sounding like he’s warming to the idea of going to the Oilers if the sides can agree on a deal.

Jason Zucker was held out of the Arizona Coyotes game and although on paper Zucker may be a good fit for the Oilers, they’re not in trade talks for him.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Adam Henrique is the Oilers top target but the New York Rangers, Boston Bruins and to a lesser degree, the Vegas Golden Knights have some interest.

Henrique carries a $5.825 million cap hit which isn’t an easy add for the Oilers. They’ll need retention from the Anaheim Ducks and from someone else most likely.

The Ottawa Senators are looking for a first for Tarasenko

TSN: Ottawa Senators forward Vladimir Tarasenko has a full no-movement clause but teams are interested in adding his scoring according to Darren Dreger.

Once the Calgary Flames trade Noah Hanifin, things could heat up even more with Ottawa Senators Jacob Chychrun.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Senators are looking for a first-round pick and another asset for Vladimir Tarasenko but that price will likely have to drop as it’s looking like a buyers market for forwards.

Believe the Carolina Hurricanes would be interested in Tarasenko again but they’re not paying a first. The Golden Knights could still be an option since the Capitals retained on Anthony Mantha and they could still look to add another forward.